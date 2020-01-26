Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.08

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.08. Agile Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 5,251,120 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRX shares. William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $182.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 435,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $735,175.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 978,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

