Agilent Technologies’ (A) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 171,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,452,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 749,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 33,615 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

