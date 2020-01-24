Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau Sells 9,033 Shares

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dominique Grau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,242,750.00.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

