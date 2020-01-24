Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.63

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 9076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.61.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Barclays cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 201.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,918 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 409.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,354 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

