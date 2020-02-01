Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Down to $87.24

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.58, but opened at $87.24. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $84.38, with a volume of 2,979,632 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,042,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,532,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,265 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,249 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,996,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 811,049 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $223,461,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,061,000 after purchasing an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?