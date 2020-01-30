Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AGYS has been the subject of several other reports. National Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 42,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Agilysys has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 430.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Agilysys by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Agilysys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Agilysys by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?