Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Agilysys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Friday, October 25th. National Securities assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 150,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,044,000 after acquiring an additional 185,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

