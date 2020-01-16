Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. 11,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,389. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse acquired 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 451,611 shares of company stock worth $13,999,941. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after acquiring an additional 556,825 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 416,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94,654 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

