Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 8.7%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.23, approximately 1,057,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 769,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.07% and a negative net margin of 356.42%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 403,225 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,499,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,777,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,112,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Schenkein acquired 8,064 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 451,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,941 over the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after buying an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,851,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after buying an additional 104,222 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after buying an additional 556,825 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 416,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,789,000 after buying an additional 53,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 94,654 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?