AGNC Investment (AGNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AGNC opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

