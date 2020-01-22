AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $17.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st.

AGNC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,463,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,564. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

