AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.52

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.52 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 50376 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $61,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 101.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,855,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after purchasing an additional 828,696 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 730,571 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

