AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 1386159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

The company also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.25 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.25.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

