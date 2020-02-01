AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AGNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,516,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,633. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 7,350 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

