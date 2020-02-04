Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

AEM stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 595,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42, a PEG ratio of 33.82 and a beta of -0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,410,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,771 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,848,202 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,942,000 after acquiring an additional 976,238 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 533,214 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 525,714 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 735,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,774,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

