Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.85 Million

Written by × January 16, 2020

Brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $50.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.14 million to $52.24 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $40.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $186.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $188.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $226.89 million, with estimates ranging from $193.56 million to $240.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 306,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,155. Agree Realty has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*