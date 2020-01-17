Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $50.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.14 million to $52.24 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $40.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $186.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.48 million to $188.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $226.89 million, with estimates ranging from $193.56 million to $240.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 306,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,155. Agree Realty has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of -0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agree Realty by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

