Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Update

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 5,920,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 385,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after buying an additional 311,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 635,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $16,317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agree Realty by 43.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

See Also: Resistance Level