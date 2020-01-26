Agrios Global (CNSX:AGRO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd (CNSX:AGRO)’s share price was down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

About Agrios Global (CNSX:AGRO)

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. operates as a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company. The company leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support various aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?