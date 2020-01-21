AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to report $66.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.10 million and the lowest is $64.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $53.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $182.62 million, with estimates ranging from $179.23 million to $186.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.36 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,548 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com