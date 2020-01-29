AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) dropped 11.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AIB Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

AIB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail & Commercial Banking; Wholesale, Institutional & Corporate Banking; AIB UK; and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

