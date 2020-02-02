Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Insider Acquires A$10,560.00 in Stock

Aic Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) insider Aaron Colleran purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$10,560.00 ($7,489.36).

Shares of ASX A1M opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.33. Aic Mines Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.28 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of A$0.46 ($0.33).

