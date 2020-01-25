AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Up 18.3%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s share price was up 18.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 5,074,879 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 2,412,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIM shares. TD Securities upgraded AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group upgraded AIM ImmunoTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

