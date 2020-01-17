Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.99

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 14064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

AIMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,631,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

