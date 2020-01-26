Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AIMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

AIMT opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.02.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $600,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel