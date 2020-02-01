Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air Canada earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Air Canada’s score:

Shares of ACDVF opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.08. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACDVF shares. Cowen cut shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

