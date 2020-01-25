Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ACDVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie began coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of ACDVF opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $40.31.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.74%.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

