Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen downgraded Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.08.

TSE:AC traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$48.73. 1,510,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,008. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.17. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.00 and a twelve month high of C$52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.5599998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$469,245.46. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 11,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.31, for a total transaction of C$541,683.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,458.32. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $2,895,358.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

