Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.90. Air China has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Air China had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.