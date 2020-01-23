Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €10.30 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

AF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.38 ($13.24).

Shares of Air France KLM stock traded down €0.23 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €8.99 ($10.45). The company had a trading volume of 3,420,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.98 and its 200-day moving average is €9.85.

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?