Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €11.18 ($13.00).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €8.50 ($9.88) on Wednesday. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.85.

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained