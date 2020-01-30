Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.18 ($13.00).

Shares of AF opened at €8.49 ($9.87) on Tuesday. Air France KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.75 and a 200 day moving average of €9.86.

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

