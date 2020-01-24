Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.19). Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

