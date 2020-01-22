Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €11.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.31 ($13.15).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of AF traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €9.19 ($10.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.84.

Air France KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

