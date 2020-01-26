Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) rose 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 333,665 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 617,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.52% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

