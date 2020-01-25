AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.74

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.74 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 40864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIQUY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after buying an additional 75,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

