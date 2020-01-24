Air New Zealand (ASX:AIZ) Trading Down 2%

Air New Zealand Limited (ASX:AIZ)’s share price was down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$2.85 ($2.02) and last traded at A$2.87 ($2.04), approximately 148,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.93 ($2.08).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20.

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

