Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Air Products & Chemicals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Air Products & Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 49.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $243.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.61. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

