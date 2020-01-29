Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at SunTrust Banks

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

APD stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.78. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $160.42 and a 12-month high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

