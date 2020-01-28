Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $275.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $271.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.06.

NYSE APD opened at $233.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $158.73 and a twelve month high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

