Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $244.00 and last traded at $242.17, with a volume of 133689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $237.29.

The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

