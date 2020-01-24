Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.44. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.76.

NYSE:APD traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.44. 1,160,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,744. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $154.78 and a 12-month high of $241.90. The company has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.49.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

