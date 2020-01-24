Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.35-9.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $4.87 on Friday, hitting $242.16. The company had a trading volume of 66,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $154.78 and a twelve month high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $226.49.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

