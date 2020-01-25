Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.35-9.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.44. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY20 guidance to $9.35-9.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.95. 1,763,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,126. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $244.61. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.76.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

