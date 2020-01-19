AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Shares Down 0.9%

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) shares were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

About AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

