Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. 325,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,408,737.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $192,274.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,770 shares of company stock worth $1,056,719. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,773.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

