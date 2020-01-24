AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AirAsia Group Berhad earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS AIABF opened at $0.40 on Friday. AirAsia Group Berhad has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AirAsia Group Berhad in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, ground handling, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

