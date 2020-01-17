AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.87. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

