Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €146.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($206.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.92 ($166.19).

Shares of Airbus stock traded down €1.26 ($1.47) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €133.24 ($154.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,207,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €132.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €127.67. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

