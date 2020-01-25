Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

EADSF stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.41. Airbus has a 12-month low of $109.25 and a 12-month high of $154.75.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

