Airea (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 1.2%

Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.99 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57), approximately 19,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 3,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.32. The company has a market cap of $17.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06.

Airea Company Profile (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks and sheets for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

